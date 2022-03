The McDonald County Historical Society invites all those interested to send a birthday card to McDonald County native Jean Stratton Bird.

Bird will turn 95 years old on March 26 and would be delighted to receive cards from any of her local friends.

Organizers say she is a very special lady who has spent her life preserving, sharing and celebrating her memories of the region.

Cards can be mailed to Jean Stratton Bird, Oakmont Room 130, 1465 South Novato Boulevard, Novato CA 94947.