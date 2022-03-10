Commission Minutes

Jan. 31

• The Commission met with a representative from Stribling Equipment regarding Road and Bridge equipment.

Feb. 2

• Courthouse was closed due to inclement weather. No county business was conducted.

Feb. 9

• Commissioners attended annual Commissioner meetings.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $161,789.16.

Feb. 14

• The Commission received two bids for tree removal services along county roads. Bids were received from Tree Tech and Valdez Tree Service. After reviewing both bids, Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant moved to accept the bid from Tree Tech. Motion passed unanimously.

• Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten met with Commissioners to discuss a salt spreader for county sidewalks.

• Bob Shaw met with Commissioners to talk about an easement on a private road.

Feb. 16

• Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Newton County Commission was unable to convene with the McDonald County Commission.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $58,505.92.

Feb. 23

• Stribling Equipment representative Stephen Lynn met with Commissioners regarding Road and Bridge equipment.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. representative Steve Dopp met with Commissioners to discuss Road and Bridge equipment.

• Western Commissioner Rick Lett moved to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to pay K Tre Holdings, LP $8,393.68 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #21-638. Motion passed unanimously.

Feb. 28

• Commissioners discussed the appointment of the McDonald County Health Department Director. All agreed that Paige Behm has done an outstanding job managing the Health Department. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope moved to appoint Behm as Health Director for another year. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $756,365.50.