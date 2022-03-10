Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will have a "Dinner and Dance" Friday evening, March 11. The doors open at 6 p.m., with spaghetti on the menu. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5 and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Fruit Tree Pruning Demonstration

The Hill n' Hollow Master Gardeners will be hosting a "Fruit Tree Pruning Demonstration" at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Newton County Extension Office located at 18728 Highway 59 in Neosho. The demonstration will be given by Robert Balek, a field specialist in horticulture with University of Missouri Extension. For more information, call the McDonald County Extension Office at 417-223-4775.

Build My Future

The Missouri Job Center, in cooperation with FutureLink and WIB, will host a hands-on, building trades career expo for high school students in southwest Missouri. The expo will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho. For details to register, visit BuildMyFutureSWMO.com.

Spring Fling Craft Show

This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Pineville Community Center in Pineville. More than 55 Craft vendors and several food trucks will offer a variety of items. Craft makers from Kansas City, Springfield, Arkansas, and more will showcase their handcrafted wares. Breakfast and lunch will be offered with several other food vendors offering funnel cakes, fried Oreos, kettle corn, pork rinds and Dole pineapple whip.

There will be a silent auction, with all proceeds going to the Pineville Fire Department, as well as a raffle for two Easter baskets. Admission and parking for the craft show are free. The event will be held rain or shine. Anyone desiring more information may contact Webb at 417-346-5729 or 417-223-5400.

Free DIY Lawn Care Class

"Managing your lawn doesn't have to be complicated," says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Justin Keay. If you understand some of the basic principles and don't mind putting in a little sweat equity, you can have a beautiful lawn. This class will be helpful to new and existing homeowners who are interested in optimizing management of their own lawns. Folks will leave this class with a good grasp on basic lawn care practices and principles as well as the confidence necessary to start effectively managing their own lawns." Keay adds.

A free 90-minute class from MU Extension can help. In time for spring, extension horticulturists Keay and Robert Balek will present "Do-It-Yourself Lawncare Essentials" from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, via Zoom. The class is free but advance registration is required. Sign up at muext.us/DIYlawncare.