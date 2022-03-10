This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 20
Zachariaha Luther Owens, 39, Goodman, non-support
Floyd Wayne Smith, 21, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Steven Victor Thomas, 41, Goodman, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing
Feb. 21
James Ronald Bettes, 35, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm
Xavier Hensley, 20, Joplin, peace disturbance, property damage, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Feb. 22
Terry Nathaniel Abernathy, 45, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle
Nathan A. Cardin, 20, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Buddy James Hamilton, 23, Neosho, domestic assault
Tammy Lynette Landers, 41, Anderson, passing bad check
Adam Ismail Shogar, 35, no address given, assault, terroristic threatening and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Kenneth Kendrell Wooten II, 24, Noel, domestic assault
Feb. 23
Christina Nicole Allen, 32, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
James Alvin Lowery Jr. II, 29, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended
Corey Lee Roberts, 34, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Feb. 24
Tommy Howard Jackson, 54, Lanagan, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Taiosiky Danny Masauo, 41, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, peace disturbance -- excessive noise, failure to obey lawful order and gave false information to officer
Feb. 25
Jeffery Alan Howard, 39, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing, defective equipment, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Johnny E. Scott, 44, Anderson, domestic assault
Cody Dwayne Warren, 31, Goodman, domestic assault, property damage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Richard Van Wilson, 42, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jan. 26
Amber Rene HammonTree, 40, Gravette, Ark., assault
Rory Jessage Shay, 34, no address given, DWI -- alcohol and defective equipment