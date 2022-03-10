This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 20

Zachariaha Luther Owens, 39, Goodman, non-support

Floyd Wayne Smith, 21, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Steven Victor Thomas, 41, Goodman, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Feb. 21

James Ronald Bettes, 35, Anderson, unlawful possession of a firearm

Xavier Hensley, 20, Joplin, peace disturbance, property damage, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Feb. 22

Terry Nathaniel Abernathy, 45, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle

Nathan A. Cardin, 20, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Buddy James Hamilton, 23, Neosho, domestic assault

Tammy Lynette Landers, 41, Anderson, passing bad check

Adam Ismail Shogar, 35, no address given, assault, terroristic threatening and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Kenneth Kendrell Wooten II, 24, Noel, domestic assault

Feb. 23

Christina Nicole Allen, 32, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

James Alvin Lowery Jr. II, 29, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended

Corey Lee Roberts, 34, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Feb. 24

Tommy Howard Jackson, 54, Lanagan, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Taiosiky Danny Masauo, 41, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, peace disturbance -- excessive noise, failure to obey lawful order and gave false information to officer

Feb. 25

Jeffery Alan Howard, 39, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing, defective equipment, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Johnny E. Scott, 44, Anderson, domestic assault

Cody Dwayne Warren, 31, Goodman, domestic assault, property damage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard Van Wilson, 42, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jan. 26

Amber Rene HammonTree, 40, Gravette, Ark., assault

Rory Jessage Shay, 34, no address given, DWI -- alcohol and defective equipment