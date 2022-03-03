SWC Bake Sale Rescheduled To This Week

The Southwest City Senior Center has rescheduled its annual bake sale to this Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather and icy road conditions last week.

Those wishing to sample the local flavors can shop the "pop-up bakery" at the Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. either day.

A variety of homemade baked goods will be available, including but not limited to cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes and fresh breads. Various portions at various price points ensure that there is something for everyone.

All proceeds will be used toward the general operating costs of the facility.

A fresh, hot lunch is served every day from 11:30 a.m. until noon and all are invited to join. The menu offers baked ziti, mixed vegetables, rolls and dump cake on Thursday and hamburger stew, cornbread and peaches on Friday.

Those wishing to donate a baked good to the sale may do so at 103 School Street.