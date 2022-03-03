RELIGION: What Makes A Healthy Church?

It was a beautiful sunny Sunday to be in God's house at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug greeted the congregation and special prayers were requested for Steven and family, the Ukrainians and families, Grace, Jeanette and Becky.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "Confession Made" as we studied Daniel 9:4-19. Sometimes, we have a hard time saying we are sorry because we struggle to admit that we were wrong. Believers can confess their sins knowing God offers forgiveness. Acts 3:19 reminds us that repentance is a genuine turning from sin toward God.

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "Get Out of Jail Free," and read Luke 6:37. We can't do much locked in jail. Being locked in a prison of bitterness and unforgiving can destroy us. We should forgive those who wrong us instead of locking them in the dark dungeon of our hearts and being enslaved to it. We cannot enjoy God's peace in the dungeon of resentment.

Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Karen Gardner and Susan Cory led the congregational hymns, including "The Unclouded Day."

Last week, our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, talked about what the church is as it pertains to God. This week he talked about what a healthy church is as it pertains to us.

Scripture for the message was from Acts 2:40-47. Brother Mark began by saying that in a healthy church, people are converted. "People get saved in a healthy church. Church is a place where lost people should feel comfortable to come and stay but won't be comfortable staying lost. A full church doesn't always mean a healthy church." Acts 2:41 says, "Then those who gladly received his word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them."

Second, Brother Mark told us that, in a healthy church, the people are committed. "Going to church doesn't make you a Christian, but being a Christian makes you go to church. You can't keep a committed person out of church for long. It's like sorting cattle and pairing up cows and calves. After a while, the calves always find their mama. A converted and praying church is committed. "The biggest problem with the modern church today is people aren't committed." Acts 2:42 says, "And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, in the breaking of bread and in prayers."

The third thing about a healthy church is that the people are convicted. Brother Mark said, when we leave church, we should be convicted of something Jesus said. "Something should stick with us when we leave church." Acts 2:43 says, "Then fear came upon every soul, and many wonders and signs were done through the apostles." Brother Mark said that the fear is not being scared but rather being in awe.

Brother Mark told us the fourth thing about a healthy church is that the people are connected. "People need to connect to each other. They should help and look out for one another." Acts 2:44-46 says, "Now all who believed were together and had all things in common and sold their possessions and goods and divided them among all as anyone had need. So continuing daily with one accord in the temple and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and simplicity of heart."

Brother Mark told us that the fifth thing about a healthy church is that the people communicate the gospel. "A healthy church can't help but grow. Hope is contagious." Acts 2:47 says, "Praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that belief determines behavior. "What you believe is how you behave. If you believe, you behave in a certain way. Believers get converted and will be committed. What are you committed to? A true believer will be converted, committed, convicted, connected and will communicate the gospel. A believer wants to be around other believers and communicate the gospel. That's what a healthy church is. What's going on with you today? Do you need to be converted, committed, convicted, connected and communicate the gospel?"

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday as we will observe the Lord's Supper. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.