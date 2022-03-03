OPINION: Ukraine Now … Who’s Next?

Yesterday, as of this writing, Russia invaded Ukraine. That was a surprise for many people, even for many Ukrainians, but why? For several months, a portion of Russia's military might had been slowly amassing around the southern, eastern and northern borders of Ukraine and anyone with a military background fully understands this to be a precursor to an invasion.

We heard on the local, national and international news reports that negotiations were taking place; people were looking for a peaceful solution. Negotiations for what? Negotiations take place only when all parties involved are willing to talk about the issues and come to a compromise. But what, pray tell, would Mr. Putin want to talk about? And why would he compromise his own convictions?

But let's back up a minute. Why have the world leaders, President Biden included, ignored what Mr. Putin has been saying and doing for several decades? The following is only a tiny bit of his dictatorial and imperialistic history.

Vladimir Putin was born in 1952. He served as a foreign intelligence officer for the KGB for 15 years, then in 1990 became an administrator over external relations for the Leningrad State University. By 1994 he had risen to be first deputy mayor of St. Petersburg.

In 1996 Putin moved to Moscow and joined the presidential staff as deputy to the Kremlin's chief administrator. In 1998, Boris Yeltsin made Putin director of the FSB -- the domestic version of the KGB. Yeltsin appointed Putin as prime minister in 1999 and Putin let it be known that the USSR should be reformed.

On Dec. 31, 1999, Yeltsin suddenly announced his resignation and named Putin as acting president. That's when Putin publicly announced that he would rebuild a powerful Russia and began changing Russian society into a dictatorship.

Putin protested to U.S. presidents every time the U.S. made a move that would strengthen the U.S. military and further protect the United States. He also opposed the U.S. and British plans to remove Saddam Hussein from power. All this time, Putin easily won elections -- although fraud and violence were involved.

After the 2012 elections, Vladimir Putin greatly increased his dictatorial leadership. He publicly stated that the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, created by Vladimir Lenin) should never have been disbanded and that he wanted to re-establish the USSR. The countries Putin wants to regain control of are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Sanctions have been placed on Russia, Putin and Putin's allies several times but they have never stopped Putin from achieving his goals. And they will not stop him now.

Knowing all that, why was Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 23 a surprise?

Here's something else you should know. And if you say I am wrong, it will not bother me.

It is blatantly obvious that world leaders openly allowed the invasion to take place. While Russia's army was slowly surrounding Ukraine, while we had photos and intelligence showing the armament building up on the borders, while we gathered abundant proof that Putin was planning an attack, no one came to help. Instead, the world leaders acted as though they wanted to negotiate.

Negotiations do not happen when a jaguar is attacking a deer because the cat fully intends to kill and eat it. The cat is programmed to kill and eat. Putin is the cat and Ukraine is one of the deer he is after. Putin fully intended to attack Ukraine; he openly let everyone in the world know it. But the world leaders wanted to talk.

As I said, sanctions haven't stopped the cat before, and they won't stop him now. The other countries that were part of the USSR better start getting ready because the cat will be coming after them, too.

At present, Vladimir Putin appears to be the most powerful ruler on earth. This is dangerous because knowing that no one is trying to stop him gives him the incentive to continue his imperialistic drive.

We must also keep in mind that Russia and Iran have an agreement to help each other and this agreement compounds the situation at hand. Iran and the nearby countries want to destroy Israel and Russia wants to dominate Europe. This appears to be setting the stage for another world war.

Having said all that, I would encourage you to read the Old Testament book of Daniel and the New Testament book of Revelation.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. Opinions expressed are those of the author.