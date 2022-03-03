Noel Sets Cleanup Effort For March

Noel city officials will kick off the next cleanup effort on March 11, urging residents to beautify this lakeside little town.

The effort continues through March 20, giving residents a full work week and two weekends to clean up.

Officials are striving to host a citywide cleanup once a quarter. The last cleanup was held in October.

Participants are required to live within city limits.

Mattresses, tires, paint and hazardous materials cannot be accepted. The city has surveillance cameras to deter dumping.

For information, call city hall at 417-475-3696.