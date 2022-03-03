Mustangs’ Season Ends At District Tourney

The McDonald County boys' basketball team's up-and-down season came to a close Saturday night with a 71-53 loss to Webb City in the opening round of the Class 5, District 6, Tournament in Willard.

The loss ends the Mustangs' season with a 12-14 record overall.

The Mustangs trailed 11-4 after the first quarter but pulled within 28-23 at halftime.

Webb City outscored the Mustangs, 27-9, in the third quarter to blow the game open and take a 55-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Archer Wagner hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and led McDonald County with 11 points.

"Big moment for Archer," said head coach Brandon Joines. "He played very very well."

Eli McClain added nine points for the Mustangs, while Sterling Woods and Bo Leach each had six, Teddy Reedybacon and Cross Dowd each with five, Pierce Harmon and Weston Gordon each with four and Cole Martin with three.

Kaden Turner led a balanced Webb City scoring effort with 11 points, while Dante Washington, Treyton Roets and Isaiah Brisco each had nine.

It was Webb City's second victory over the Mustangs this season, having defeated McDonald County, 84-53, in Webb City on Jan. 4.

Webb City was scheduled to play Springfield Parkview on Tuesday night in the next round of the district tournament.

Saturday's loss was McDonald County's first game in eight days, having last played at Mount Vernon on Feb. 18.

Further complicating matters was the Mustangs didn't get to practice in the three days leading into the game because of the winter weather that hit the area.

"We did not get to practice at all," Joines said. "No excuse; it is what it is. We've still got to go play."

Despite the disappointing finish to the season, it was a campaign that did have some highlights, including winning the Big 8 West Division Conference championship.

"Be proud of 2022," Joines said. "That's going to be up on the banner (at Mustang Arena) and nobody can take that off. It's the first conference title in six years and second since 1997."

The previous conference title was in 2016.

Joines said, as the Mustangs maintained a .500 record for most of the season, the focus turned toward winning the league. They wound up going 5-1 in league play, with the only loss a 64-57 setback at Monett.

"We could control that. That was a goal," Joines said. "We were fortunate enough to be able to do that. That's definitely something for that group to be proud of."

The Mustangs will graduate a large senior class in Harmon, Leach, Martin, McClain and Reedybacon.

McDonald County will return Woods and Cross Dowd and several players from a 16-2 junior varsity squad will have a chance to fill some holes, Joines said.

"There are a couple of pieces that are coming back that are expected to be leaders on the offensive and defensive end," Joines said.

Among JV players expected to compete for varsity playing time next year are Wagner, Josh Pacheco, Isaac Behm, Toby Moore, Dalton McClain, Weston Gordon, Destyn Dowd and Sam Barton, among others.

"They're just a fun group to coach and see how they progress," Joines said of the junior varsity. "From an energy and entertainment value standpoint, they are outstanding to watch.

"Roster and rotation spots are becoming available. There are going to be minutes out there and a nice healthy competition. Hopefully, we'll put in work this summer and we'll see some positive results."