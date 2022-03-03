McDonald County Press Obituaries For March 3, 2022

Aaron K. Cousatte

Feb. 20, 1942

Jan. 21, 2022

Aaron K. Cousatte, 79, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a long illness.

He was a retired law enforcement officer of 14 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Forest "Bud" Cousatte of Noel, Mo.; and a son, Marlon Cousatte of Texas.

He is survived by a son, Jason Cousatte of Texas; and two sisters.

A celebration of life memorial will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. Geoff Buffalo of the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma will officiate.

Geraldine Cox

Aug. 26, 1930

Feb. 23, 2022

Geraldine Cox, 91, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1930, in Erie, Mo., to Joe and Maude (Coffee) Barclay. On April 26, 1975, she married Bobbie Lee Cox. She retired in 1990 after 29 years of service to Missouri Division of Family Services. She was the church treasurer for many years, taught Sunday school, and was very active in WMU at the First Baptist Church of Pineville, Mo. She enjoyed traveling to Branson, Mo., cooking and baking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Don Boyer.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bobbie Lee Cox; her children, Gloria Boyer of Camden Point, Mo., Fred Cox (Julie) of Joplin, Mo., Brett Cox (Beth) of Burlington, Iowa; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Pineville Baptist Church, in Pineville, Mo. Pastor Leo Lenz will officiate. Burial will follow at Peace Valley Cemetery, in Anderson, Mo.

Frances Louise Myers

May 22, 1941

Feb. 26, 2022

Frances Louise Myers, 80, of Springfield, Mo., died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

She was born May 22, 1941, in Anderson, Mo., to Charles and Myrtle (Spencer) Robeson. She worked as a seamstress for several companies, was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed watching sports and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Charles and Larry Robeson.

She is survived by her children, Gary Hoggatt of Rogers, Ark., Rhonda Keatts of Springfield; four sisters, Mary Ann Thurman of Carl Junction, Mo., Joyce Wilson of Seneca, Mo., Ethel Harrah of Alvarado, Texas, Eva Martin of Goodman, Mo.; and four grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Pastor Ronnie Tosh will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

