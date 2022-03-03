Land Transfers

Lawrence "Butch" Potarf to the Butch Potarf Revocable Trust. Estle Hall Sub-division. Lot 7 through Lot 10 and Lot 17 through Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Renee Lett to Shannon Jo Hoggan. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Shannon Brewer and Charla Brewer to Renewal 12:2 Ministries, Inc. L.L. Barnes 1st Addition. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

First Baptist Church of Noel, Inc. to Austin Pfrimmer and Chloe Pfrimmer. Harmony Sub-division. Blk. 1, Lot 3, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Alan L. Smith and Brenda L. Smith to Donna L. Bowling. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 141. McDonald County, Mo.

Diamond Diggz Property Solutions, LLC to Shawn A. McNelly and Crystal D. Myers. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Brooke M. Lane to Christopher Coatney and Ashley Coatney. Deer Park Addition. Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Bill Anderson and Marie Anderson to Tim Harralston and W.D. Harralston. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

CCC&J, LLC to Aaron Barnard and Gail Barnard. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Joe B. Baker and Betty A. Baker to Bobby D. Parker and Kelly R. Parker. Bella Ridge Estates. Lot 12, Lot 16, Lot 17, Lot 24 and Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Ryan Hitt and Soraya Hitt to Jacob Hunt and Kayla Hunt. Sec. 6, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.