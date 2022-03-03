Lady Mustangs Fall In Opening Round

Basketball season came to an end Saturday for the McDonald County girls with a 74-43 loss to host Willard in the Class 5, District 6, Tournament held at Willard.

"They played hard," said coach Sean Crane. "Honestly, they didn't play that bad on Saturday, especially considering the circumstances. With the weather, we didn't really get to prepare. We played pretty competitively for a while."

The Lady Mustangs trailed Willard 16-9 after the first quarter.

They were still down nine points late in the first half, but a Willard run to end the half left the Lady Mustangs down, 40-18, at halftime.

"It got away from us for a few minutes," Crane said. "They hit 17 threes. They can shoot it, and they shot it a lot."

Crane said senior Addy Leach, junior Samara Smith and sophomore Anna Clarkson all played well.

"They just had a little too much firepower for us."

The Lady Mustangs finish the season with a 5-22 record.

The team should return most of its personnel for next season, with Leach being the only senior lost to graduation.

"We're going to lose Addy, who is a big loss," Crane said. "She's been a huge part of our program the last two years. We've got a good group coming back, especially the strong sophomore class."

Of the eight sophomores on the roster, four of them saw extensive playing time in Nevaeh Dodson, Clarkson, Kaitlynn Townsend and Carlee Cooper.

Cooper and Clarkson also played with the varsity as freshmen last year.

Juniors Smith, Megan Elwood, Reagan Myrick and Analisa Ramirez all should be back.

Smith averaged double-digit points and had 11 double-double efforts this season, Crane said.

"We'll have her back," Crane said of Smith. "She's a huge part of what we've done the last few years."

Crane said two freshmen, Riley Anderson and Roslynn Huston, also received playing time at the district tournament.

"Those two are a huge key," he said.

Crane said the Lady Mustangs' junior varsity team finished 13-5 on the season, while the freshmen team went 10-5.

In junior high, both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams won their conference titles, he said.