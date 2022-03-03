Harrell To Be Honored At Banquet

The eighth annual McDonald County Schools Foundation Banquet is set for Saturday.

The banquet is the largest fundraiser for the foundation, which helps support teachers and students in the McDonald County School District with scholarships and by purchasing items and programs needed to help students get the best educational experience possible.

There are always wonderful presentations by many student groups across the school district and excellent music by band and choir programs. Plus great food catered by Timbered In Catering.

Every year the foundation honors someone who has had a positive impact on the district.

This year's honoree is Kim Harrell, a 30-year veteran of the district, who held numerous positions in the school throughout his career including principal at the high school.

Tickets are now available for the event.

They may be purchased in Anderson at Mustang Drug or the McDonald County Schools Central Office, in Pineville at Waco Title, or in Southwest City at Cornerstone Bank.