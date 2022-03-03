Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Aliss L. Potts-Reed vs. Robert D. Reed. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Tonja B. Whitevs. Jeremy R. White. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Angelique C. Duncan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

John V. Emery. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Larry T. Vaught. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Adam W. Talley. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Rickson L. Solomon. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Stacey E. Alley et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. R. R. Elias. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Patricia Anderson. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Tammy Cosper et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Jennifer L. Cummings. Theft/stealing.

Felonies:

Zachary D. Wells. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Jennie Marie Teague. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

James Robert Anderson. Domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon – exhibiting.

Lester D. Dover. Domestic assault.

Arnold J. Labreck Jr. Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Lorens T. Ehmes. DWI – alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Jennifer R. Briley et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Ryan Leach. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Melissa Mazur. Contract – other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Candace J. Munday. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Whistler Flats, LLC vs. Jeremy Murray et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Ashlee Nicholas. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Paul Phillips. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Whistler Flats, LLC vs. Christopher Simmons. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jennifer E. Williams. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Wihne Abe. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Angelique C. Duncan. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Alex D. Hammond. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Felonies:

Lorens T. Ehmes. DWI – alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Arnold J. Labreck Jr. Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Christopher Thomas Parsons. Failure to register as sex offender. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.