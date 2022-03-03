Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will have a 'Dinner and Dance' Friday evening, March 4. The doors open at 6 p.m., with the center serving chili and chili dogs. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with Kelly Kenney and the Back Forty Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

New Bethel Fundraiser Dinner

A Chicken and Dumplin's Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the New Bethel School, located at 669 New Bethel Road in Anderson. The fundraiser will also include a pie auction following the dinner. The dinner will be provided on a donation basis. Carryout will also be available.

"We would love for people to RSVP so we know how many people to expect, but it's not absolutely necessary. If you forget to RSVP, you can still attend," said Karen Almeter, New Bethel School director. New Bethel School is a rural two-room school, built of native stone in 1915 and closed in the spring of 1948. The school has been beautifully restored and the mission now is to preserve and teach history and skills to the community.

RSVPs can be made to [email protected]