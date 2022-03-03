Bradley Making Film About Wonderland Cave

Filmmaker and Bella Vista resident Krista Bradley is making a film about Wonderland Cave's first year as a nightclub in 1930.

Bradley lived with her grandparents in her developmental years, along with her mother and brother, following her father's death when she was 4 years old. Her grandparents had a business in Goshen that was part grocery store, part movie-rental store. In this place at an early age, she developed a love of film.

"From my earliest memory, I don't remember a point in time when I wasn't acting or sharing stories in some way," she said.

"I've always had a sincere love for stories. I saw how movies affect people. They're not just a form of distraction, they are comfort. Going to work with my grandpa and seeing how people would check out the same movie over and over again -- a James Cameron film or a Disney film -- people would rent that not only once but many times. From a young age, movies were a source of comfort for me, and I got a front row to how they're a source of comfort for others."

"I think that movies are one of the most significant ways that we keep generational history alive," she continued.

For example, she said, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was a Grimm fairy tale that was turned into a movie.

"Those movies were just stories that were passed down orally and were finally written down and then made into movies," she said. "If it weren't for movies, a lot of those stories would be lost."

She attended the University of Arkansas and then moved to Colorado in 2012 to get into the film industry but moved back to Northwest Arkansas in 2020 because covid shut down all the production of TV shows, commercials, etc., she said. She and her husband, Jared, settled in Bentonville in 2020, and she opened her own production company. They moved to Bella Vista in December.

In 2017 she went into full-time acting. She has added several films to her resume, including "The Penitent Thief," a faith-based film starring Kevin Sorbo, written by Arkansas resident Don Willis. She acted and assistant directed in that film.

She also had a small part in Margot Robbie's "Dreamland," which was the film that inspired her to become a producer. In 2019 she added producing to her resume with Ironsmith Films.

She was in the 2019 Netflix Film, "Walk. Ride. Rodeo." in which she played a rodeo star.

Last year she wrote, produced and directed a film called "Testify," which was about child sexual abuse.

"It was really rewarding, but I'm not going to lie; it was really hard," she said. "I'm glad people are learning about the subject. I'm glad this next project is a fun 1930s film that is fun to watch."

According to a plot summary provided by Bradley, "'Wonderland Cave' explores life after World War I -- right in the midst of Prohibition and The Great Depression, intertwining the stories of the original owner of Wonderland Cave, a bootlegging jazz singer and her gang of brothers, and an FBI detective sent to stop the fun during the cave's first year of business."

Bradley continued, "It's so much fun. The script is incredible. It's ranked in the top 5 percent globally. I wrote it on my own. Every single scene is true or based on reality. There are some things that are off the wall. You think it couldn't be real."

C.A. Linebarger, who opened the nightclub at Wonderland Cave in 1930, is a character in the film, along with bootlegging jazz signer Faye Chambers and FBI detective John Calderon.

"We've changed some of the names because families have requested us to. They're all based on real people," she said.

The film reflects the Great Depression, as Faye Chambers' brothers, who have just returned from World War I, are struggling to survive by bootlegging. Bradley noted Wonderland Cave did not sell alcohol, but everyone brought their own flask and, in the film, the brothers infiltrate the cave and start making money.

"We see what life is like for Bella Vista," Bradley said. "It's a really hard time period for locals. If you're visiting, it's a whole other world. It shows the stark contrast for people who didn't have money and people who did. The Sunset (Hotel) had powerful, rich people staying there and visiting the cave. We're talking pet peacocks. People are going to see a new type of Arkansas in this film."

Bradley said she is in discussions about actually filming in the cave. Also, there are other sites in Bella Vista where she will be filming.

She said she has received support from the community.

"Xyta Lucas (co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society) allowed me to borrow all her records on Wonderland Cave. There's so much more of the story that's unfolding," she said.

She added that she has met C.A. Linebarger's granddaughters, Carole Harter and Ann Boyd, and they have been supportive.

"I think we're doing something really special here. I get a lot of confidence from the script's ranking. It starts with a good story. Not only do you feel good about the story, but you have professionals that are giving it a good ranking. The coolest part so far has been the feedback from the community. People are constantly trying to get in touch with me to share stories. In one year, so much happened. I feel really, really honored to share the story. I feel blessed that this family that is still with us is on board. This is going to be something special."

The film is set to premiere in October at the Fayetteville Film Festival.