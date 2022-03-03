This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 13

Amber M. Medel, 39, Springdale, Ark., peace disturbance

Shannon G. Potter, 44, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Zachary Stewart, 21, Pineville, exceeded posted speed limit

Feb. 14

Anthony D. Jordan, 29, Lee's Summit, failure to appear

Larry G. Warren, 29, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended

Feb. 15

Trenton James Carrington, 21, Noel, property damage, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Feb. 16

Raydun C. Flory, 26, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive, abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury -- sexual contact, fraudulent use of credit/debit device and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license

Jaun Carlos Zulsales, 29, no address given, exceeded posted speed limit

Feb. 17

Andy Barnes, 22, Anderson, statutory rape and possession of child pornography

Feb. 18

Amy Lou Cox, 40, Rogers, Ark., passing bad check

Madisyn Lee Taylor, 21, Rogers, Ark., probation violation

Feb. 19

James Robert Anderson, 36, Pea Ridge, Ark., domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- while intoxicated -- loaded weapon

Alex Dagon Hammond, 29, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Benjamin Travis Jackson, 37, Noel, forgery

Zachary Dale Boyd Wells, 36, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, improper lane usage and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid