SWC Council Advances Long-Awaited Water Project

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council in Southwest City took several steps toward advancing the long-awaited water project during a special meeting last week and the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Public works director Shane Clark told the council of a much-needed leak repair at the Broadway Tower. He said that the bid he received from Ozarks Applicators LLC was the cheapest bid he has ever received for a leak repair, in the amount of $6,500 with the possibility of overages if unexpected issues occur.

After discussing where to source the funds, the council voted to accept the bid from Ozark Applicators and utilize money from the water department's repairs and maintenance fund.

The council went on to conduct the first and second readings of two resolutions and one ordinance related to the ongoing water project as well.

Resolution #651 authorized the city to seek grant funding for lead service line inventory, Resolution #652 authorized the city to seek ARPA funding for the water project and Ordinance #653 approved the first work order for Anderson Engineering.

Council members spoke with Jeff and Robin Ceperley of Anderson Engineering during a special meeting on June 14, at which the Ceperleys recommended the city pursue Resolution#651 and Resolution #652 to streamline the process.

Also during that meeting, the council conducted the first and second readings of Resolution #650, approving the final right of way certification to financing agencies.

New Business

Jimmy Killion requested permission to erect a 16-foot by 20-foot storage shed on his property at 306 Chickasaw Street. City clerk Austen noted that the size of the shed lends more to a garage structure which requires a $50 permit fee. Mayor David Blake explained that the foundation of the structure meets shed requirements.

The council agreed and no vote was taken.

Departmental Reports

Fire chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls and one snake bite, as well as utilized the helicopter landing zone once. Clark also reported that pyrotechnics for the Independence Day celebration will be received on Friday.

Police chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 10 tickets and 17 warnings, taken four reports, made two arrests, assisted with one lockout, and provided assistance to neighboring agencies five times.

Public works director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been preparing for the holiday event and the water department has received a bid to repair the leak at the Broadway Tower.

City clerk Krystal Austen announced that water project easements have been presented to the McDonald County Commission and received the necessary sign-off on all documentation.

Austen and assistant clerk Jenifer Anderson are working to finalize all documents needed to submit the application for ARPA grants.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the second quarterly transfer from the general fund to the police department in the amount of $55,675;

• Paid bills in the amount of $6,645.76.