Southwest City Celebration Set For July 2

by Megan Davis | June 30, 2022 at 8:56 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A group of young boys use Ozark ingenuity, a stick and a wiffle ball to play a few rounds of ball before the fireworks display began on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Southwest City's 54th annual Independence Day celebration has undergone slight rebranding due to scheduling and will be The Second of July Celebration this year.

Festivities will kick off at Blankenship Park at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with beloved barbecued chicken dinners, hot dogs, hamburgers and cold drinks. Tons of fresh-cut cold watermelon will be available at 5:30 p.m., courtesy of Cornerstone Bank. There will also be a variety of vendors with a variety of crafts and creations stationed downtown.

The Sound, a father-son trio from Michigan, and The Butler Creek Boys, a five-piece entourage from Siloam Springs, Ark., will take the stage to perform Christian bluegrass tunes, beginning at 7 p.m.

A truly awesome display of fireworks will take over the sky at nightfall to conclude the event.

Organizers remind attendees that handicap parking will be available to the North of the big ball field and the small ball fields. General parking will be in the big field North of the park. Parking along roadways will be prohibited.

Fireworks and alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in the park.

  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Butler Creek Boys of Siloam Springs, Ark., entertained last year's crowd with bluegrass and gospel tunes, as well as a classic from the Andy Griffith Show.
  
  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Fireworks backlight the American flag, flying from the top of a fireman's ladder during Southwest City's Third of July Celebration.
  
  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Brothers Hayden Quintero, 17, and Kevon Gonzalez, 15, show their patriotic spirit with their matching red, white and blue attire during Southwest City's festivities last year.
  
  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Oren McCool spends quality time, swinging with his Grandmother on the playground during the 2021 celebration.
  
  photo  MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Five-year-old Case Holly (left) and four-year-old Brielle Linn (right) are eager to learn the ropes of the annual watermelon giveaway at Southwest City's Third of July Celebration last year.
  

