Southwest City Celebration Set For July 2

Southwest City's 54th annual Independence Day celebration has undergone slight rebranding due to scheduling and will be The Second of July Celebration this year.
Festivities will kick off at Blankenship Park at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with beloved barbecued chicken dinners, hot dogs, hamburgers and cold drinks. Tons of fresh-cut cold watermelon will be available at 5:30 p.m., courtesy of Cornerstone Bank. There will also be a variety of vendors with a variety of crafts and creations stationed downtown.
The Sound, a father-son trio from Michigan, and The Butler Creek Boys, a five-piece entourage from Siloam Springs, Ark., will take the stage to perform Christian bluegrass tunes, beginning at 7 p.m.
A truly awesome display of fireworks will take over the sky at nightfall to conclude the event.
Organizers remind attendees that handicap parking will be available to the North of the big ball field and the small ball fields. General parking will be in the big field North of the park. Parking along roadways will be prohibited.
Fireworks and alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in the park.