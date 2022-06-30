Simmons and Tyson Foods Undergo Emergency Training Exercise

PINEVILLE -- Bryan Hall, coordinator for Local Emergency Planning Committee (L.E.P.C.), and Gregg Sweeten, director of McDonald County Emergency Management, offered a training exercise for employees at Simmons and Tyson Foods to enhance emergency preparation -- in this case, preparing for a tornado.

Hall said Tyson and Simmons emergency personnel participated in the exercise and worked through what to do in case of various emergencies. Hall said there are various situations the facilities should be prepared for, including situations like a hazmat spill on the highway or derailment of a rail car carrying hazardous materials.

"It was a hazmat training exercise," Hall said. "It was put on to bring together different agencies from the county and safety people from Tyson and Simmons to go over a simulated training exercise scenario."

Sweeten said part of the course was focused on staying up to date on all emergency protocols, in addition to adequate emergency training.

"To keep the L.E.P.C. up to date, we're responsible for training and exercising our hazardous materials plan," Sweeten said.

Sweeten said he chose to do a tornado exercise as the Simmons plant has almost been hit by a tornado in the past.

"We wanted to do an exercise with a tornado actually striking the Simmons plant in Southwest City, which almost happened the same night as the Joplin tornado," Sweeten said. "We tried to base it on a real-life scenario."

Sweeten said it's been several years since a training exercise like this has been carried out in the county, but that there are intentions of reinstating it more frequently. Sweeten noted various goals the two had in offering the training.

"Our goals are communication, cooperation, and to see how all the other agencies would handle an event like this," Sweeten said.

Sweeten said participants went over safety protocols and a manual that dictates steps to be taken in various emergency situations.

"There was a benefit to it that we saw," Hall said. "Everybody that was present said they got a lot out of it, and a need for an exercise like this."