RELIGION: The Grace Of God Brings Salvation To Everyone

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we were greeted by Doug and special prayers were requested for many and included rain. Wayne shared a praise.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "Divided," a study of 1 Kings 12:6-19. The text made three points: "Wise leaders seek the counsel of experienced advisors before making important decisions, arrogant counsel leads to self-serving decisions, and self-serving decisions cause painful divisions."

Rick and Tyrel served as offering ushers and Susan and Karen led the congregational hymns, with special praise music from Karen.

Titus 2:11-15 was the text for Pastor Mark Hall's message about the four things we need to do to be ready for the second coming of the Lord. Last week's sermon addressed the first two: stand strong in grace and say 'no' to ungodliness. This Sunday, Brother Mark talked about the last two: seek self-control and serve God.

As Brother Mark talked about having self-control, he referred to verse 11, which tells us that the grace of God brings salvation and it appears to all men at some time to receive salvation.

"The Bible teaches us to have self-control but be spirit-led. We grip the wheel of life until our knuckles are white, but the only thing that we can really control is ourselves. The Bible teaches us that if we don't have self-control, we will be slaves to the things that control us like lust, money and our words. If we don't maintain self-control, we will get overwhelmed with the consequences of no self-control. When you recognize the problem, look inward, not outward. What do you need to control?"

Brother Mark told us that "a lack of self-control keeps jails, hospitals and divorce courts full and churches and family tables empty." He referred to proper conduct explained for church members, women and men in Titus 1:5-9, 2:1-5, 6-8.

"We hear all kinds of stories about people who are supposed to be Christians, but they lose their self-control. Self-control is one of the biggest trademarks of a Christian. If you lose your self-control, you will never have peace and we all need peace in our lives."

Brother Mark told us the fourth thing that we need to do to be ready for Christ's coming is serving God, as he referred to Titus 2:11-15.

"As we look forward to the second coming, there is one question: How are you using what God has given you to further His interest? You didn't get it to further your own only. You can use it for joy and to make a living, but the number one reason is for God."

Brother Mark referred to Matthew 25 and the parable of the talents and asked, "What are you doing with what God gave you to further His interest? He will take care of you if you are. Is God getting a return on the talent that He has given to you? Ask God what that talent is. Is it generosity, kindness, or to make others feel good? Use God's talent to take care of yourself and Him. He will take care of you if you do. What are you doing with the talents God has given you to further His interest? That is serving God."

Our hymn of invitation was "Lord, I'm Coming Home." Wayne gave the benediction.

