Ortiz, Hitt Compete For SWMO Stingers

McDonald County wrestlers Blaine Ortiz and Jayce Hitt recently competed for the SWMO Stingers at the Smitty Style Dual Team Tournament in Moberly, according to a post on the McDonald County Wrestling Facebook page.

Ortiz went 5-0 on the day at the 141-pound weight class, while Hitt finished with a record of 4-1 at the 285-pound mark.

Overall, the SWMO Stingers went undefeated on Saturday, defeating Blue Valley SW 64-6, beating Feet 2 Black 37-6, a 71-0 victory over Desoto, 51-18 over Mid Buchanan and a 36-10 victory over Team STL.

The McDonald County wrestlers participated in a team camp in Ohio this week.