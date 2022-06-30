Sign in
Ortiz, Hitt Compete For SWMO Stingers

by Graham Thomas | June 30, 2022 at 8:53 a.m.
PHOTO SUBMITTED McDonald County wrestlers Blaine Ortiz (left) and Jayce Hitt competed for the SWMO Stingers on Saturday in the Smitty Style Duals Team Tournament in Moberly.

McDonald County wrestlers Blaine Ortiz and Jayce Hitt recently competed for the SWMO Stingers at the Smitty Style Dual Team Tournament in Moberly, according to a post on the McDonald County Wrestling Facebook page.

Ortiz went 5-0 on the day at the 141-pound weight class, while Hitt finished with a record of 4-1 at the 285-pound mark.

Overall, the SWMO Stingers went undefeated on Saturday, defeating Blue Valley SW 64-6, beating Feet 2 Black 37-6, a 71-0 victory over Desoto, 51-18 over Mid Buchanan and a 36-10 victory over Team STL.

The McDonald County wrestlers participated in a team camp in Ohio this week.

