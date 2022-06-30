OPINION: That Memorable Afternoon Of Golf With J.C.





I planned on spending that quiet August afternoon playing a round of golf all by myself.

I knew the course across the road from my house wouldn't be crowded as most of the folks would be at work just dreaming about the nice summer's day and the golf they were missing. As it turned out, my plan quite unpredictably changed.

I drove my golf cart to the course -- not that it matters much, but I guess it was about one o'clock in the afternoon. I remember thinking about how lucky I was to be retired and, although the years had not been kind to my golf swing, I still loved the game so.

As I scribbled my name on the sign-in sheet I commented to the nice lady watching the movement of the pen in my hand about the warm day and the lack of folks there.

"Well, there is only one fellow out there. He is kind of an odd acting guy who's not from around here."

Not wanting to be rude but anxious to see how my game was that day, I acknowledged her remarks as I walked out of the pro shop. Only one other person on the course, huh, that's the way I like it.

I drove the cart to the first tee box and there swinging a golf club was that other golfer. We exchanged greetings and he introduced himself as J.C. I offered to start on another hole, but he said he was in no hurry and would just follow me as he was walking and carrying his golf bag.

"Hey, if you would like to play together you can throw your bag on the cart."

"I'd like that," he said. "Maybe you can teach me a thing or two."

J.C. certainly didn't have the look of a golfer. His dirty and worn sneakers were held together by shoestrings tied in knots. He wore no socks, tattered blue jean shorts with torn pockets, a sleeveless shirt with a frayed hem and a cap with no golf-related emblem. The cap had the word "Live" on it, which appeared to have been crudely written there in crooked letters with a black marker.

His golf bag was old and discolored. It too had the word "Live" written on it by what must have been the same black-colored marker. The bag contained only eight or so clubs; there were no head covers and I noticed that there were some rust-colored areas on a few of the shafts. I wondered if I had made a mistake offering to play with him.

We played a couple of holes -- surprisingly, he wasn't a bad golfer -- and we talked. J.C. said his mother, Mary, died many years ago and he talked about how much he loved her. He then spoke of his father. He lived very far away but the two stayed in touch. His father was very understanding and, when J.C. made a mistake, and we all make them, his father was very understanding and forgiving. I told him my father died a few years ago and I had some regrets about our time together.

"Regrets are terrible things to live with," he said. "Do you live alone?"

"Yeah, my wife died about nine years ago. To be honest, it's very lonely sometimes and, if I were honest, the walks I take on the golf course are times when I can think about my life."

"Have you ever thought about finding someone else? Maybe there's someone out there you would like to be with."

"I sometimes think about that but I'm afraid."

"Afraid, afraid of what?"

"I'm afraid they would die too and leave me all alone."

"I see. Isn't that the way life works? People live and people die. But isn't the living the best part of life?"

"I'll have to think about that for a while."

"You seem to be very adept at getting out of trouble. You know, hitting a shot under or around a tree limb, or maybe getting out of the rough. It's like you might be good at overcoming all manners of adversity."

"I guess I like the challenges in golf."

After a moment of silence, he said, "There will always be all sorts of challenges to overcome. That's what separates the good golfers from the not-so-good ones; people too."

I had a long putt on the last hole to shoot even par. I guess my thoughts were somewhere else as I watched the ball roll toward the hole. The direction was alright, but the pace was way off as the ball came to rest nearly ten feet short of its destination.

"God, that was a terrible putt."

J.C. laughed, "I'm pretty sure God agrees with you."

I did however make the next putt.

"There you go. Just forget about the bad things and move on," he said as he shook my hand.

When the golf was finished and as the afternoon passed, we sat in my golf cart alongside the last hole's green. "Beautiful day for golf, isn't it?" I commented.

"Yeah, I so very much enjoy these warm days of summer," J.C. replied. "Here, why don't you keep this ball."

J.C. extended his hand and in it was the ball I thought he lost in the pond on number four.

"Oh, I thought that ball found the water."

"Sometimes, and if you look long and hard enough, you can find what you thought was lost. Go on, I want you to keep it."

The ball was the most brilliant white I had ever seen and looked to be unused.

"It sure held up well after all that golf."

"Yeah, it seems as though, through all the bad strikes with my club, it found a way to remain pure. I guess it's the way it's made."

I noticed that the ball had not one mark on it, not even the manufacturer's name.

"I don't think I ever saw a ball like this. You know, one without some kind of logo on it."

"Does that mean it's not any good?"

"No, I guess not; it's just so plain."

"I think that for all of my life I have found that more times than not the most plain and unassuming things are the valuable ones; the things worth keeping."

I thought for a moment.

"I think you're right. Thanks for the ball."

I asked J.C. about his plans.

"I travel around and play different golf courses. I enjoy the challenges of the new courses and I like meeting and playing with folks like you. I've enjoyed my afternoon with you."

"You know, when I came to the course, I looked forward to playing alone, but I'll admit that this has been one of the best afternoons of golf I can remember."

J.C. took his tattered golf bag from the back of the cart and started to walk away.

"Say," I called to him, "do you think you might ever get back this way again?"

"He stopped and, turning only his head to me, said, "You never know. That's the great thing about golf and, really, life too, you never know what might happen. But I always tell myself that it's that unknown part of life that makes it so great. Be seeing you. When I see David and Robin, I'll tell them that we played golf together."

I later thought about that remark and didn't remember telling J.C. the names of my wife and son. Oh well, maybe I just forgot. How else could he have known their names?

Later that day, and as the sun began to retreat from the sky, I thought about many of the things J.C., and I talked about. There were two things that kept flooding my mind. Was I really adept at overcoming adversity and, if given the chance, would I have preferred to have never known and loved my son David and wife Robin?

I wasn't sure if I was that good at overcoming adversity, but I guess the old saying, "practice makes perfect," was somewhat applicable; and, as for the second question, well, the answer was obvious to me. No, I would not give up the chance to be with David and Robin even though they left this world before me. I suppose I might apply that same reasoning going forward. As J.C. said, "You gotta keep the faith."

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. The opinions expressed are those of the author.



