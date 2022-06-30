OPINION: Texas Heat No Joke, But BBQ Great

Ah, summer. A time for getting away, going on vacation, relaxing and putting away some of life's worries, even if for just a little bit.

We all need a break, whether we admit it or not.

I felt that way myself here recently. So with my daughter's dance competition being in the Dallas metroplex area, we boarded up Bumper the dog and took a little time off as a family to head to Texas.

Other than being in Dallas' Love Field airport for a few hours last summer, it was my wife and kids' first trip to Texas.

We stopped at the state line and posed by the big star.

We got off Highway 75 just north of Dallas at Buc-ee's -- the first time I had ever been in that place. I mean, wow, just wow. These travel convenience places just keep getting better and better and better.

I remember, as a kid, we'd always hit the same Chevron gas station in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on our way between Jackson, Miss., and Atlanta. The same McDonald's too.

There wasn't much fancy about those places.

I remember the first time I ever went to a QuickTrip. I couldn't believe it.

And now Buc-ee's. There was a whole wall of beef jerky! I've never seen such a sight.

Folks, there is nothing like Texas heat. My goodness. If I could shrink myself and jump into my Instant Pot, that must be what Texas heat feels like.

You walk out of an air-conditioned hotel (which was struggling mightily to keep up) and it's like stepping into an oven.

I can see why the Texas Rangers' new ballpark is a domed stadium. It is badly needed!

By the way, we drove by Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Choctaw Stadium (formerly known as the Ballpark in Arlington) all together there in Arlington, Texas.

The downtown area of Arlington -- with a population near 400,000 people -- reminds me of Springdale, Arkansas! Sort of a small town that's blown up with the Dallas growth and stumbled its way into all these huge stadiums and Six Flags over Texas.

AT&T Stadium, which many affectionately refer to as "Jerry's World" after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is visible for miles and miles around the Dallas area. It might even be visible from space. I'll have to check on that.

I hope to get to visit Jerry's World and Globe Life at some point. I've been to some Rangers games at the old "Ballpark." Maybe next time.

And then there's true Texas BBQ. Readers of this column know of my love for all things Kansas City BBQ. A trip to Hard Eight's was just what the doctor ordered. I highly recommend it if you're ever in the area.

What is your summer looking like?

Before we know it, the Mustangs football team will be back practicing, getting ready for the 2022 season. Volleyball, softball, cross country, and boys soccer all will be cranking up here soon, too.

But enjoy the summer while it lasts, because it'll be gone in the blink of an eye.

Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader in Siloam Springs, Ark. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.