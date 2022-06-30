McDonald County Republican Club Hosts Scholarship Dinner, Gave $4,000

PINEVILLE -- At the McDonald County Republican Club dinner held June 23 at the Pineville Community Center, attendees ate dinner, met 2022 scholarship recipients, and bid on auction items brought by local office holders.

Kenny and Kathy Underwood prepared the dinner for the meeting, as they do each year, serving pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, a pickle, and a homemade hot roll. The club's scholarship committee prepared desserts, with desserts ranging from peanut butter pie to peach cobbler.

The meeting was started by Bryan Hall, club president, and Anna Watson, club vice president and chairperson for the scholarship committee. Hall and Watson thanked Kenny and Kathy, which was followed by a rupture of applause from satisfied attendees. The two introduced scholarship recipients Dayson Fickle, Courtnie Keaton, Zoe Parish and Kirklyn Kasischke.

Each scholarship recipient shared with eager attendees their college plans and their career pursuits. Recipients then aided club members in presenting and delivering items during the auction. The auction included items such as baked goods, patriotic decorations and party supplies.

Watson said about 75 people attended and $2,185 was raised through the auction -- about the same amount as last year although fewer people attended.

Watson said this is the first year the club has given $4,000 in scholarships, pointing to a large number of fundraisers that took place throughout the year.

"We have given different amounts over the years depending on how much money we have raised, and we have been increasing it," Watson said. "Last year, it was three $750 scholarships, but this year we had exceeded our fundraising expectations."

Watson said offering four recipients $1,000 each is the club's new goal. Watson said she was pleased with the event, noting its success.

"Overall, it was successful, and we were pleased with the turnout," Watson said. "We were pleased with it. We raised several thousand dollars, so I was happy with that."

Many proceeds from the evening will go back to the scholarship fund, as the club starts working to fund scholarships for next year.