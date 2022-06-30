McDonald County Obituaries For June 30, 2022

Sonny Chase

Feb. 24, 1944

June 18, 2022

Antione Sonny Chase Jr., 78, of Fairland, Okla., died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Wyandotte, Okla., to Antione Chase Sr. and Alice (Young) Chase. On May 22, 1972, in Anderson, Mo., he married Nancy Sue Divine. He worked in the coal mines in Kentucky and Welch, Okla. He owned and operated Chase Welding and Mechanic in Anderson and Fairland for more than 50 years. He enjoyed fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Sue Chase; brothers, Earl and Tom Chase; sisters, Sam Brown, Betty Moore and June Merriman.

Survivors include his children, Tom Smith (Kathy) of Miami, Okla., Larry Wilson of Miami, Kenneth Chase (Kimberly) of Fairland, Michelle Morris (Patrick) of Fairland; a brother, Lee Chase of California; sisters, Mary Coleman, Pearl Chase, Marie Panter, all of Wyandotte, Okla., Jeanne Laughlin of Neosho, Mo., Melissa Paulke of Norman, Okla., Sharon Deal of Baxter Springs, Kan.; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the New Bethel Cemetery, with Pastor Donnie Spears officiating.

Keaton John Danner

June 9, 1992

June 20, 2022

Keaton John Danner, 30, of Goodman, Mo., died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

He was born June 9, 1992, in Joplin, Mo., to Kelly John and Tracy Lynn (Chambers) Danner. He had attended Neosho High School in Neosho, Mo. He enjoyed skateboarding and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda Chisholm and Ronald Chambers.

He is survived by his parents, Kelly and Tracy Danner; his three children, Emyllie Siden Stricker, Taelyn Danner, Karson Danner; a sister, Nicole Danner.

Joquetta 'Jo' Myers

Nov. 21, 1959

June 13, 2022

Joquetta "Jo" Myers, 62, died at her home in Anderson, Mo., on Monday, June 13, 2022.

She was born Nov. 21, 1959, to Charles Lewis and Marietta Townsend in Bentonville, Ark. She enjoyed having her grandchildren and great-grandchild around her. She enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets looking for Pillsbury Doughboy memorabilia and collecting Missouri Tiger memorabilia and antique jars. She also enjoyed going to the casinos.

She is survived by her daughters, Traci Cook (Joe Finney) and Kelly Unwer (Josiah); her son, Justin Myers (Alyssa McKee); her sister, Patricia Crone (John); her brother, Bill Lewis(Ada); and her 11 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph Myers; her brother, Gary Lewis; and her boyfriend, Bill Fargo, with whom she spent the last 29 years of her life.

Memorial services were held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Alyssa McKee officiating.

