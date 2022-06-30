Land Transfers

Cecil Fisher to Stewart Home Living, LLC. Town of Erie. Blk. 2, Lot 22 through Lot 26. McDonald County, Mo.

Landon Schrock and Heather Elaine Schrock to SLHB, LLC. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Angela Schlie and Adam Schlie to Noble Ventures, LLC. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Angela J. Hudson to Jamie M. Farmer and Joshua C. Farmer. Wood & Hills Estates. Lot 16. McDonald County, Mo.

In God We Trust, LLC to Wellington, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Renovatio, LLC to Stewart Home Living, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 1. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 2, Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Old Blue Assets, LLC to Jeffrey S. Buttram and Shanti J. Buttram. Park Valley. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert W. Laster and Regina I. Laster to The Deanna L. Caviness 2020 Decedent Trust Dated 12/23/20. Sec. 22, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

John Farmer and Misty Farmer to Goodman Area Fire Protection District. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 5, Lot 14, Lot 15 and Lot 16. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Gilstrip and Wanda Gilstrip, deceased, to Mary Hitchcock and Nancy Hitchcock. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeffrey Scott Dennis and D'Ann Dennis to Cindy G. Deaver. Chapman's Addition. Blk. 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Slyvia K. Heiney and Buddy Lee Heiney, deceased, to Alanzo Raun Gingerich and Tessa Mirann Gingerich. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Bobbie Cox to Freddie Cox, Brett Cox and Gloria Boyer. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Equity Trust Company Custodian, Janet Lynn to Beaty Family Farms, LLC. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Justin B. Reynolds and Sara M. Reynolds to Erik John Andreason and Cheryl E. Andreason. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Dakota J. Acuff and Kasandra Acuff to Paul Smith and Sherry Amato-Smith. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa R. Lett to McDonald County 911. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Aaron S. Lemon and Vanessa N. Lemon to Jose Raul Novella Hernandez. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 88. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Chester Hobbs, Timothy C. Hobbs, Barbara A. Hobbs and The Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Chester and Roberta Hobbs to Linda L. Ahrens and Barbara A. Manning. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.