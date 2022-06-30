Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Mustangs’ Summer Softball

by Bennett Horne | June 30, 2022 at 8:51 a.m.
BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Natalie Gillming follows through on a hit during the first game of a doubleheader played earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Natalie Gillming follows through on a hit during the first game of a doubleheader played earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Natalie Gillming follows through on a hit during the first game of a doubleheader played earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Natalie Gillming follows through on a hit during the first game of a doubleheader played earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jacie Frencken, who plays third base for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs, fields a ground ball in between games of a doubleheader earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jacie Frencken, who plays third base for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs, fields a ground ball in between games of a doubleheader earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jacie Frencken, who plays third base for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs, fields a ground ball in between games of a doubleheader earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

Bennett Horne

  photo  BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jacie Frencken, who plays third base for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs, fields a ground ball in between games of a doubleheader earlier this summer at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.
  

Print Headline: Lady Mustangs’ Summer Softball

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Events put spotlight on pregnancy centers
by Teresa Moss
Jobe throws no-hitter for Sticks
by Jason Avery
Information, opinions from assistants crucial to Arkansas' Musselman
by Bob Holt
Change sends Drillers to Hot Springs for tournament
by Jason Avery
Wimbledon wild-card entry outside top 100 gets Djokovic next
by Howard Fendrich
ADVERTISEMENT