Lady Mustangs Go 3-0-1 At Branson Camp

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs continued building on their summer work by going 3-0-1 in a one-day team camp at Branson on Thursday, June 23.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Branson, West Plains and Norwood while finishing in a tie with Webb City.

"The biggest thing we got out of it was game-like reps," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "We needed at-bats off of live pitching and live defensive reps and that's what we got," he said. "We knew that was the plan going over there. We just wanted to make routine plays, see live pitching and put balls in play. I honestly felt like we did a good job of that."

The camp also gave the younger and less experienced players more opportunities to learn in actual game situations.

"They're doing a good job. They've got a lot to learn, but I don't think you learn that without those reps," Alumbaugh said. "Some of these games we're throwing them to the wolves; we're one of the few teams that take two full groups, varsity and younger group, so in some of these games they're thrown up against other teams' varsity groups and just told to go play. So far, they've not backed away from a challenge. They may not have made every play, but the No. 1 thing we've told them is that we do not want a lack of effort. And we're not getting that. They're going hard all the time. They may have made some mistakes, but they're learning from them and that's what we want to see."

The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to play two games at Mount Vernon Wednesday night before taking off next week.

"The first week in July is a dead period and then we can pick back up through the rest of July and then the first week in August is another dead period," Alumbaugh said.

After the first dead period, the Lady Mustangs will have workouts Monday through Thursday, July 11-14, from 8-11 a.m. each day.

McDonald County Baseball

The Mustangs' baseball team returns to action this weekend after being off last weekend.

The team will play two games Friday. The first will be at Joplin, beginning at 1:15, with the second that evening at Carl Junction. The Mustangs will then play two games at Joplin on Saturday.