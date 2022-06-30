Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Sherrill J. Delancy vs. Ronald A. Delancy. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Emmit T. Houston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Julian R. Crawford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordan C. Musser. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Christopher L. Koopman. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Wendy P. Griffith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessup L. Bailey. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Michael W. Rott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ashton R. Harrison. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

George W. Barnard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mary A. Birdsell. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Emmit T. Houston. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jenny L. Hubert. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dylan Ray Sword. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Dylan R. Walker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. Sheldon L. Russell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Randy A. Cornell et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. William R. Davis et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Rachael E. Penn. Suit on account.

Tracey Hodson et al vs. Kali Hodson. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Falisa D. Smith et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Danielle L. Haddock et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Vanessa Martinez. Suit on account.

Nancy Harvey vs. Bethany Cable. Rent and possession.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Kevin Krunze. Suit on account.

UHG I, LLC vs. Michele Walters. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Blake E. Burlingame. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dancey C. Johnson. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Brandi N. Montgomery. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Alex G. Santa Cruz.

Erika J. Baker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessup L. Bailey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Halle M. Emrich. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brooklyn R. Fulk. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Thai B. Butcher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicole L. Hampton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Heather V. Robinson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael W. Rott. Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer.

Taylor M. Wethern. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tamara L. Brannan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ricky L. Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Erso Otto. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Kenneth Marshall Allen. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Clarissa R. Mills. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Katherine Louise Robbins. Exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Rosa Alvarez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Ron W. Bilby. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Andrew C. Moritz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Jarrid J. Giese. Unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle, building.

The following cases were heard:

Belmont Finance, LLC vs. Richard Sumner et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Richard D. Coffel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michelle Dalton. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sara Divine. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Samantha Evans. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jose L. Flores et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

TD Bank, USA vs. Lizeth Gabriola. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Sun Loan Company vs. Charles Land. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Andrew R. Noponen. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Jennifer E. Williams. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Carl D. Bouchard. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Emilia Burgamy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Rikki Chlotz. Animal neglect or abandonment. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Brooklyn R. Fulk. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Petronila Gomez Ochoa de Maldonado. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Cody E. Hoover. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Denis Kinu. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and failed to slow to reasonable speed for existing condition or stop for yield sign. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Esmeralda Ramirez Estrada. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Deameon R. Simon. Drove at speed less than 40 miles per hour on interstate highway. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Miguel Torres. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Denis O. Umana. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Thomas R. Vanetta. DWI. Two years unsupervised probation. Three months Substance Abuse Traffic Offenders Program.

Felonies:

Larry W. Henson. Assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Darren Coty Kimball. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Timothy Joe Morris. Forgery. Guilty plea. $400 restitution. Five years supervised probation.

Bradley J. Rice. Assault -- special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Travis Roller. Child molestation. Guilty plea. Ten years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Alvaro Solis. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation. 120 days shock incarceration with credit for time served.

David T. Surface. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.