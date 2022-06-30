Commission Minutes

May 25

• Barry Nelson with HD Supply met with commissioners to discuss what the company offers in regard to supplies.

• Carrie Campbell of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council met with the commission to share information about HSTCC. Campbell will visit with the commission monthly.

• Matt Geiger, Laura Campbell and Marvin Morris of MoDOT met with commissioners to discuss the most recent bridge inspection.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $374,930.30.

June 1

• A concerned resident of Hidden Valley Lane visited with commissioners regarding the condition of the roadway. The commissioners told the resident they would evaluate the road issues reported.

June 6

• The commission traveled the county to inspect the following roads: Bunch Road, Lawhorn Road, Happy Hollow Road, Hobbs Road, Hidden Valley Lane, Duncan Road and Blackfoot Hollow Road.

June 8

• The commission contacted Denali Water Solutions requesting sludge analysis reports from all Denali plants bringing sludge into McDonald County.

• McDonald County treasurer Sheila Fuller updated the commission on three certificate of deposits that are soon due for renewal -- a county revenue CD in the amount of $503,316.88, a law enforcement CD in the amount of $351,621.81, and a health department CD in the amount of $130,602.38.

After a short discussion, presiding commissioner Bill Lant motioned to renew the three CDs for an additional six months. Motion passed unanimously.

• The commission then discussed the Juneteenth holiday. Originally, the list of 2022 McDonald County Courthouse Holidays did not include Juneteenth -- June 20, 2022. After a lengthy discussion, commissioner Lant motioned to close the courthouse on June 20. Motion passed with a two-thirds vote, with western commissioner Rick Lett voting nay.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $141,286.23.

June 13

• The commission met with attorney Dustin Johnson to discuss potential needs for future legal services. No vote or action was taken.

• Treasurer Fuller updated the commission on a county revenue CD in the amount of $101,435.30 that is soon due for renewal. Eastern commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to renew the CD for an additional six months. Motion passed unanimously.

June 15

• Commissioners met with the McDonald County Economic Development Committee. This committee is focused on educating the general public on the need to buy locally, as well as bringing new businesses into McDonald County to increase sales tax revenue.

The McDonald County Chamber is requesting the county invest $10,000 to assist in the effort to grow sales tax revenue and economic development. The discussion was tabled for future discussion. No motions or votes were made.

• Casey Chastain of Connell Insurance met with the commission to review the renewal of property, liability and cyber insurance. After a long conversation, commissioner Cope motioned to renew the current property and liability insurance, as well as increase the cyber insurance to $2,000,000. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners discussed the Public Water Supply Districts #1, #2 and #3 in the county. These districts have had recent large expenses to improve and enhance water to the three districts. Commissioner Lett motioned to provide $10,000 in ARPA funds to each of these PWSDs. Motion passed unanimously.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $59,942.80.

June 22

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $23,500.

June 23

• In an emergency meeting, Commissioners Jamey Cope and Rick Lett met with Lanagan mayor Stan Haywood, McDonald County Emergency Management director Gregg Sweeten and Travis Hall of Hall Plumbing at the location of the compromised water pipe in Lanagan. The pipe broke during flooding in May of this year, leaving several Lanagan residents without running water.

In an effort to assist the affected residents, the McDonald County Commission offered to assist with a temporary fix until the city could secure grant funds to permanently fix the issue.

Mayor Haywood gave Hall the go-ahead to place a pathway from Lanagan City Park to the location of the broken pipe on Indian Creek so that the temporary repair could be started as soon as possible.

No motions or votes were made.

June 24

• The commission met in Emergency session to discuss assisting Lanagan with a temporary fix for the broken water main. New-Mac Electric Cooperative agreed to provide cable and set one pole to suspend the temporary water main across Indian Creek at no cost.

Once the permanent main is completed, New-Mac Electric will also remove the cable and pole at no charge.

Travis Hall of Hall Plumbing contacted the commission with an estimated cost of a temporary main to supply running water to the homes without water. The estimate was under the statutory requirements to bid and, because of the urgency of need, commissioner Rick Lett motioned to pay for the temporary main. Motion passed unanimously.