Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, July 1. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Sac River Rangers band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-850-6363 for more information.

Twin Springs Church -- July 4th Celebration

Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene's annual 4th of July celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Twin Springs Church, located at 11854 Route E in Pineville. The church will celebrate the Savior and the nation. The event will feature a free barbecue with all the fixings, live worship music, fireworks, bounce houses, and games for all ages. Call Pastor Shana at 479-721-6706 for any additional information.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.