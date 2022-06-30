This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 12

Deeqo Abdisalan Mohamed, 24, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

Steven Lawrence Raymo, 43, Seligman, probation/parole violation

Darryl Darnell Thompson, 39, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

June 13

Steven Arlo Chadwell, 43, Noel, trespassing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dashaleen Isao Manuel, 34, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Travis Jay Roller, 37, Seligman, Mo., child molestation

Dustin Shane Tygart, 36, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and parole violation

June 14

Rogelio P. Castillo, 42, Southwest City, stalking

Christopher Daniels, 30, Pineville, hindering the prosecution of a felony

Monica Darlene Fisher, 35, Pierce City, Mo., theft/stealing

Jerrett Ethan Hicks, 40, Joplin, property damage, trespassing, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop

Adam Ismail Shogar, 35, Noel, assault

June 15

Clarence Leroy Parks Jr., 46, Springfield, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy

Joe Glen Reece, 36, Jay, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and out-of-state fugitive

Cody Dwayne Warren, 31, Goodman, assault

June 16

JanMario H. Craig, 47, Berwyn, Ill., out-of-state fugitive

Brandon Dale Jackson, 27, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, open container and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Carlson Konou, 22, no address given, trespassing and theft/stealing

June 17

Jonathan Andrew Biggers, 32, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct

Jimmy B. Seymour, 40, Lanagan, domestic assault, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

June 18

Robert Keith Childers, 64, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jodi L. McCale, 32, Raymore, Mo., assault, peace disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop