This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 12
Deeqo Abdisalan Mohamed, 24, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
Steven Lawrence Raymo, 43, Seligman, probation/parole violation
Darryl Darnell Thompson, 39, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
June 13
Steven Arlo Chadwell, 43, Noel, trespassing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dashaleen Isao Manuel, 34, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Travis Jay Roller, 37, Seligman, Mo., child molestation
Dustin Shane Tygart, 36, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and parole violation
June 14
Rogelio P. Castillo, 42, Southwest City, stalking
Christopher Daniels, 30, Pineville, hindering the prosecution of a felony
Monica Darlene Fisher, 35, Pierce City, Mo., theft/stealing
Jerrett Ethan Hicks, 40, Joplin, property damage, trespassing, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop
Adam Ismail Shogar, 35, Noel, assault
June 15
Clarence Leroy Parks Jr., 46, Springfield, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy
Joe Glen Reece, 36, Jay, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and out-of-state fugitive
Cody Dwayne Warren, 31, Goodman, assault
June 16
JanMario H. Craig, 47, Berwyn, Ill., out-of-state fugitive
Brandon Dale Jackson, 27, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, open container and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Carlson Konou, 22, no address given, trespassing and theft/stealing
June 17
Jonathan Andrew Biggers, 32, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct
Jimmy B. Seymour, 40, Lanagan, domestic assault, property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
June 18
Robert Keith Childers, 64, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jodi L. McCale, 32, Raymore, Mo., assault, peace disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop