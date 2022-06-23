SWC Takes Up Lighting, Personnel, Grant Proposals

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council in Southwest City was tasked with making decisions about lighting, grant proposals, and personnel during its regular meeting on June 14.

Kent Slinker with Liberty Utilities approached the council with three options to update the street lights in town. After discussing the possibilities, the council unanimously voted to replace the bulbs on Main Street, beginning at Dollar General and continuing to the Broadway triangle.

Assistant City Clerk Jenifer Anderson then presented the council with three grant proposals that were recommended by Anderson Engineering. Following a lengthy discussion where the options were weighed, the council unanimously voted to move forward with the bidding process for the Water Project.

The council also requested that Anderson Engineering attend the next council meeting to answer any questions.

In a closed session following the regular meeting, council members voted to hire Officer Michael Akins as a full-time officer in preparation for Officer Rafael Ramirez's impending departure.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department had responded to four medical calls, one motor vehicle accident, three residential fire alarms, and one commercial fire alarm, as well as utilized the helicopter landing zone once. The department also responded to 28 miscellaneous calls for service.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 9 tickets, taken one report and provided assistance to neighboring agencies three times.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been mowing grass throughout town. He said the water department has completed repairs to the clear well and is pursuing quotes to repair the water tower. The wastewater department has been working on the jetter truck and standby clarifier.

Assistant City Clerk Jenifer Anderson informed the council that she and City Clerk Krystal Austen have been working on final easement paperwork and ticketing unlicensed dog owners.

In other business, the council:

• Heard from John Newby of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce regarding the Chamber's mission of helping to revitalize and develop municipalities in the county. The membership fee for the Chamber would be $2,500. After reviewing the proposal, the council decided not to join at this time.