Special Presentations Made At Pineville Meeting





PINEVILLE -- At the Pineville Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Marshal Chris Owens was recognized for saving a life.

Paul Buckner presented Marshal Chris Owens with a certificate in recognition of an incident that came to Buckner's attention. Buckner said Owens talked a man with a knife out of committing "suicide by cop" and went to great lengths to avoid what would have been a justified shooting.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten also presented Brook Henson of the former Henson Trash Service with an award in appreciation of his years of service to the city. Also, Sweeten presented Owens and Capt. Bill Rataczak with a certificate on behalf of Dr. Smith, whose office was burglarized. Owens and Rataczak located the suspect and all the stolen property, but the suspect resisted arrest and Rataczak was injured during the arrest.

Also on Tuesday, the board voted to purchase an ice machine to supply ice for special events and also to sell ice to residents throughout the year.

The board considered two machines from Climate Pros -- one that makes 300 pounds of ice in 24 hours for $8,501 and another one that makes 500 pounds of ice in 24 hours for $8,955.

Alderman Scott Dennis, who has ice machines at his business, Stangs, said he thought the 300-pound ice machine would be plenty for the city. He said the bigger machine might be a better value at only $400 more, but he didn't think the city needed an ice machine that big.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley suggested getting a flushing system for the building because the building does not use much water and the pipes are copper, and without a flushing system, the city will end up throwing away a lot of ice.

Alderman Becky Davis suggested purchasing a chest freezer to store ice.

The board voted to purchase the 300-pound ice machine.

The board heard from Pastor Leo Lenze of First Baptist Church, who asked for permission to move the church's sign forward to make it easier to see from both directions on Highway 71. He said visitors have had a hard time seeing the sign.

Davis said his proposed location was awfully close to the road and asked if it could be moved back a little in case other churches wanted to put up signs as well.

Sweeten agreed if the board allowed one church to put a sign that close to the road, it would have to allow others to do the same. He also noted it could not be on the highway right of way.

Dennis suggested turning the sign 90 degrees, saying it could be seen from both directions that way and it would not block the line of sight to a neighboring church sign or the city sign.

"If it was my sign that's the way I'd do it," he said.

The board voted to allow the church to move the sign and turn it 90 degrees.



