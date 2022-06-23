Signups Open For Jesse James Days Pageants

PINEVILLE -- The 2022 Jesse James Days pageant will be held on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Individuals can now sign up their children for the pageant at Pineville City Hall.

At the pageant, various categories based on age will be offered, with a baby girl and a baby boy category from 0 months to 18 months, a toddler girl and toddler boy category from 19 months to 4 years old, a little miss and little mister category from 5 years old to 9 years old, and a Miss Jessie category for girls from 10 to 14 years old. Children will receive a sash and trophy for first through third place, with first-place winners invited to participate in the Jesse James Days parade.

Children who sign up will be given raffle tickets to sell, with proceeds going to the Pineville Fire Department. Children will receive points in the pageant based on tickets sold, with a maximum of 25 points (a quarter of the score). Fourteen tickets sold equals one point. The child that sells the most tickets will receive a cash prize.

Two separate raffles are available, with all tickets being $1 or six tickets for $5. One raffle includes a Black Rain Spec-15 5.56 AR15 with a case, and the other raffle includes five possible prizes, with the first being two Lifetime Tamarack fishing kayaks with paddles, two Stearns life jackets, and two fishing poles; second, a Cabelas 36-inch wood pellet smoker; third, a Members Mark 4-burner outdoor griddle; and fourth, a Hisense 58-inch smart TV.

Children entered in the pageant will be given additional information at Pineville City Hall.