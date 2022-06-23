RELIGION: Standing Strong In Grace And Drawing Our Line

We recognized and honored all of the fathers in attendance Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church for Father's Day. May God bless them and continue to guide them. Shelley Hall, Rick Lett and Kitty Collingsworth were celebrating birthdays. Special prayers were requested for Frankie, Carrie, Becky, Janet, Norman, Barbara, Margaret, Mike and Sheri's mother.

The adult Sunday school class taught by Shelley was a study of 1 Kings 11:1-13 in the lesson, "Compromised." The lesson reminds us that "God's warnings are given for our protection, God expects His people to worship Him alone and God holds His followers accountable for their disobedience."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional about an old man's prayer asking the Lord to prop him up on his leaning side.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering and he and Rick served as ushers. With Susan Cory at the piano, Jerry Abercrombie led the congregational hymns and sang "Family Bible."

Our pastor, Mark Hall, began Sunday's message, "Drawing the Line," by reading Titus 2:11-15. It is the second sermon in the series "Believer's Survival Pack" on how to survive the last days in this world. He began by telling us that it is hard to see a line drawn if we haven't drawn it. "In this territory of life, as Christians, we know where the line is, but it gets ugly when we don't draw that line. Never compromise the word to satisfy the world. Sober doesn't just pertain to drinking, it also means self-control. The scripture doesn't tell us we will be rich or popular, but it does tell us how to survive in a declining culture."

Brother Mark talked about four points to survive their world: to stand strong in grace, to say 'no' to ungodliness, seek self-control and serve God. "Standing strong and secure in grace helps us stand strong in our salvation. What makes us weak? Ourselves and our own failures. If you ever felt like you blew it, Ephesians 2:8 tells you how to stand strong in grace. "For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God."

Brother Mark asked, "If you didn't save yourself, how can you unsave yourself? Our salvation is God's responsibility. Stop trusting in man, and that includes yourself, and trust in God instead. That's when we stand strong in grace. When we stand strong in grace is where we draw the line." Brother Mark referred to Daniel 1:1-9 and told us that Daniel was a man who knew how to draw the line. Verses 8 and 9 begin with 'But Daniel' and 'Now God.'

"We all want blessings, but God doesn't bless disobedience, rebellion and sin. Daniel drew the line. You can't have the 'now God' without the 'but Daniel.' The Bible tells us plainly what the sins are. Daniel was God's man. He was faithful and he was blessed. Faithfulness is big. Employers all want faithful employees and God wants faithful Christians. Daniel knew how to draw the line."

With the help of several in the congregation, Brother Mark gave examples of drawing the line to cross the territory of life to the kingdom of heaven.

"We must follow the straight and narrow path and draw the line in this world to be welcomed into the kingdom of God," he said. "Sometimes we cross our own line. That doesn't make us unsaved, we just need to repent and get back on the right side of the line (1 John 1:9). However, that doesn't give us a free pass to cross the line when we want to and an open season on sin. We must grow in grace, however, the 'but Daniel's' have to repent a whole lot less and will grow in grace and God's respect. Being a Daniel in a nasty world isn't easy, but it's the only way we survive and live with the blessings of God."

Our hymn of invitation was "Trust and Obey," and Steve gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Vacation Bible School will be in July at the church. Everyone is welcome.

