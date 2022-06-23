Noel Woman’s Club Held June Meeting

The Noel Woman's Club met on June 14, with six members present. The minutes were read by Melissa Lance, in the absence of Vicki Barth, and approved. The treasurer's report was read by President Melissa Lance in the absence of Treasurer Bonnie Leonard and mentioned that the "Rags to Riches" booth continues to do well.

The club lost long-time club member Debbie Powell this past month. She will be missed dearly. She had been a faithful member for many years, as was her mother and grandmother.

A report was given on the donations from Memorial Day. The money collected was deposited in the Noel Cemetery account at the bank for the Cemetery Board's use in the upkeep of the cemetery.

This was the month to enjoy a potluck dinner and so, with a shortened business meeting, the club adjourned.

The club's next meeting will be held Tuesday, July 12, with Joyce Britton as hostess. Bonnie Leonard will be showing a craft project for the program.

Club members enjoyed the wonderful potluck food brought, and Joyce Britton treated members with ice cream cake for dessert. Thanks, everyone for the delicious food!

If you would like to become a member of this group, please contact President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.