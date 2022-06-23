Murphy Competes In Junior National Duals

McDonald County wrestler Samuel Murphy competed last week in the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior National Duals at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Murphy was competing for Team Missouri in the 220-pound division.

Murphy went 4-2 overall in Greco-Roman, which took place on Wednesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 16.

Murphy had a 9-7 decision win over Charles Higdon of Georgia Blue.

Murphy earned a technical fall 8-0 win against Jeffery Tubbs of Alabama.

He also defeated Xavier Williams of Virginia by fall in 2:04.

Murphy lost to Caden Ferris of Michigan Blue by an 8-0 technical fall score.

He also lost an 8-5 decision to Gannon Rosenfeld of Minnesota Silver.

Murphy bounced back to defeat Dylan BravoPacker of Colorado by a technical fall, 14-5.

In freestyle, Murphy went 7-1 overall.

He defeated Chris Greil of Florida by a 10-0 technical fall.

Murphy then defeated Justyce Hostetler of Nebraska by fall in 32 seconds.

Murphy got a little payback against Ferris when he defeated the Michigan wrestler in a decision match.

Murphy earned a forfeit win and then beat Tubbs again, this time by a 7-5 decision.

Murphy defeated Nolan Frank of California Gold by a 12-1 technical fall.

He also picked up a win against Aidan Schlett of New Jersey by a fall time of 4:58.

Damon Armenta of Utah handed Murphy his only loss in freestyle, by fall in 45 seconds.