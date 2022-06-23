McDonald County Press Obituaries For June 23, 2022

Keith Wayne Stephenson

Feb. 8, 1963

June 15, 2022

Keith Wayne Stephenson passed from this life too soon on June 15, 2022.

Keith was born February 08, 1963, to Chester "Sonny" Stephenson and Maxine Robertson Stephenson in Afton, Oklahoma. He graduated from Vocational-technical school in Afton, Oklahoma. Keith and Susie both met later in life, they officially tied the knot in May of 2016.

Keith was a proud Trucker but not just any kind of Trucker, he was an Over the Road trucker and always wanted to make sure people knew that. Keith loved his Family, his cats Tom and Tiger, and his Peterbilt Semi Truck. He would often spend days tinkering with his beloved truck, but still found time for all his friends. Keith was a jokester; he would often play pranks and poke fun at other family members, but it was always done in good fun. Keith had a way with animals and always enjoyed their presence. He had a love unmatched for his two cats, Tom and Tiger. On the rare occasions Keith took time for himself, he loved to watch old westerns and would indulge his sweet tooth a bit, some of his favorites were Frozen Tootsie Rolls and Almond Joys.

Keith is survived by his wife, Susie Stephenson; mother, Maxine Stephenson; son, Sean Moran; daughters, Rachel Rena Stephenson, and Nikki Dawn Stephenson; bonus children, Sam Sherman and Brittiany Jennings, Lee Archer, Tabitha Johnson, Wyatt Archer.; brother, Wes Stephenson and his wife Jan Stephenson; grandchildren, Kylin Curtis, Landon, Jaden and Joycelynn; bonus grandchildren, Trinity, Aydrian, Bentley, Skyler, Georgia; niece and nephew, Felicia, and Cody; great-nephews, Hoyt and Brooks; and endless cousins too numerous to mention, as well as his Fur Babies Tom and Tiger

Keith is preceded in death by his father Sonny; both his Maternal and Paternal Grandparents; and his good friend, George.

He traveled the roads

In years gone past

A life he chose and

Hoped it would last

Driving all Night

From state to state

Trying to get home

And arriving so late

He parked his truck now

His engine has stopped

And those who love him

Their hearts have dropped

He traveled the country

With a Smile of great pride

Now he drives the streets of Heaven

On the trucker's last ride

May God Ride With You

10-4 Good Buddy

Funeral Service will be at Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, Missouri. Services are under the care of Worley-Luginbuel Grove, Oklahoma.

PAID OBITUARY

Dennis Ray Flood, Jr.

Dec. 19, 1958

May 30, 2022

Dennis Ray Flood Jr. (Dennie), 63, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, May 30, 2022, in the comfort of his home after several years of declining health.

He was born Dec. 19, 1958, in Kansas City, Mo., to Dennis Ray Flood Sr. and Patricia Louise (Scott) Flood. He was rasied and attended school in Joplin, Mo., and graduated Parkwood High School in 1977. He attended Missouri Southern State College and Crowder College and worked in the family business, Floods I.G.A., for a while. On Jan. 29, 1979, in Miami, Okla., he married Rhonda Kay Ward. He ran the Anderson Ball Program and was involved in the first Youth Wrestling Club, in McDonald County. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed travelling. He was employed at Sibley Engineering and at Bella Vista P.O.A in the water department. He was also a Journeyman Electrician. He retired in July of 2017 after 23 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Clarence Ward; and father-in-law, Jody Cook.

Surviving are his wife, Rhonda, of the home; one daughter, Heather Burkholder (Carlos) of Anderson; one son, Kyle Flood (Becky) of Anderson; four grandchildren; mother-in-law, Carolyn Cook of Anderson; and brother-in-law, Rick Ward (Janice) of Joplin.

A celebration of life was held, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Cove Mission of Hope Church, with Reverend Bob Cartwright officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home, in Anderson, Mo.