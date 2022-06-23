Lady Mustangs Going To Branson; Mustangs Have Weekend Off

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County softball and baseball teams face very different schedules this week as they continue with their respective summer games.

The Lady Mustangs are headed to Branson today for a one-day team camp in which they will play four games throughout the day. The team will then travel to Mt. Vernon for games on Wednesday, June 29.

The team was scheduled to play games at Fairland, Okla., on Wednesday, June 15, but those games were canceled because Fairland had several players who were scheduled to be out of town that night and it wouldn't be able to field a team.

The Mustangs' baseball team is off this weekend after playing last weekend in the Chad Wolf Memorial. The team lost three games and won two during that event.

Two weeks ago, McDonald County won three of the four games it played in a showcase event in Coffeyville, Kan.

The Mustangs finish their schedule of summer games in a July 1-2 showcase at Joplin.