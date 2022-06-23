Health Department Reports Spike In Covid Cases

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County Health Department reported a spike in covid-19 cases last week, with 39 new cases identified and one related hospitalization.

This brings the total count to 5,871 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Data indicates that 2,076 cases were identified in 2020; 2,261 cases were identified in 2021; and 1,534 cases have been identified so far in 2022.

Reports also show that the percentage of McDonald County residents who have been fully vaccinated has risen slightly to 33.52%.

According to the health department, as of March 4, two out of three cases are in those 40 or older.

Vaccinations are available at the Health Department to those 12 and older from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays. Walk-ins are welcome. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian onsite.

Those who are homebound or require assistance and would like to be vaccinated may contact the health department at 417-223-4351, ext. 0.