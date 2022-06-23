Goodman Council Deals With Water-Related Issues

GOODMAN -- The Goodman City Council discussed multiple water-related issues at the regular meeting on Tuesday.

First on the agenda were repairs that need to be made to the UV system at the water treatment plant. Alderman Nick Smith noted that there is only one UV light bulb on-hand and it is only guaranteed for one year after purchase.

Alderman John Bunch noted that everything needed to rebuild the system is available. Council members voted to proceed with purchasing the necessary parts.

The council then moved on to a discussion of contracts for well water and wastewater operations in town.

Mayor J.R. Fisher explained that, when Kevin Carter left the Public Works Department, a company in Noel took over the operations in order for Goodman to stay in compliance with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Fisher said that Keith Harris is willing to continue overseeing the well water and wastewater reports at a cost of $1,900 per month. The council voted to accept the contract with Harris.

Council members then circled back to the topic of culverts on Garner and Whitmore streets. Fisher explained that, due to the location of a water main in the area, flooding is especially detrimental here.

Alderman John Bunch recommended replacing the current round culverts with box culverts to allow more water flow. He provided a quote on box culverts in the amount of $15,012 for nine 4-foot by 8-foot by 6-foot, 40-ton rated culverts.

"I think that's the best way to handle that problem and solve it," he said.

Council members also spoke about the source of the funds and possible grant assistance in the future.

The council voted to move forward with the purchase of the box culverts.

In other business, the council approved paying bills in the amount of $18,626.15.