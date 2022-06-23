Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Courtney R. Rhuda vs. Sean M. Rhuda. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Kyle Michael Jayne. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Cody A. Mathews. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Florentino Perez. Failed to register non-resident motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Chandler L. McCool. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $101.

Hamdi H. Mohamed. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Benjamin Daniel Mora. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Quincy M. Munsell. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Thomas L. Owen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. Sabastain M. Stanek. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Brandi Mason. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Paul Shumate. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Terra L. Webb et al. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jeff Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Ira G. Allman. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael R. Miller. Suit on account.

UHG I, LLC vs. Anthony Barker. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Kenneth J. Daugherty. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Joshua Benson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Randy A. Cornell et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

William D. Ray. Domestic assault.

Anthony K. Ehmes. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Jerrett E. Hicks. Theft/stealing, property damage, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Tyler A. Logan. Domestic assault.

Danny R. L. Blythe. Assault.

Lori Ann Moura. Reckless burning or exploding.

Daniel Craig. Assault.

Petronila Gomez Ochoa de Maldonado. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Payton Chase McKee. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Zachary Haggard. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Tatyana Y. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tammy M. Gomory. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kelvin D. Enoch. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kenneth D. Tate. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hortensia Ruiz Valdez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Easton A. Hitt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshua S. Peckenpaugh. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lynndy N. Bunglick-Robert. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Erik Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ricardo Suarez. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register motor vehicle.

Brennan R. O'Toole. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Terrance T. Jones. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Victor P. Alcon. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Cody A. Mathews. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit.

Kyle Michael Jayne. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit.

Florentino Perez. Operate as an interstate motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Lorenzo A. Robles. Driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register motor vehicle.

Tyler S. Andrews. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams.

Asa Ryder Howard. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin R. Hill. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Terrill Kealiman Hano. Assualt.

Felonies:

Dawn R. Wynn . Murder and armed criminal action.

Keean Rogers. Statutory rape.

Elahugh Quanah Reed. Burglary.

Steven L. Raymo. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Victor P. Alcon. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000.

Chance E. Miller. Statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Fiedell L. Williams. Trafficking drugs or attempt.

Blake E. McEvers. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Cecilia Monsalvo. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Jeff A. Overstreet. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

UHG I, LLC vs. Tracy Pyle. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Kenneth Richardson et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Samantha S. Russell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Caprice Tacker. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Julz D. McHenry. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Reynaldo F. Perez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $163.50.

Jacob R. Selvey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jorden D. Simpson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Abagail Nacole Vance. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $244.

Jason M. Wood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Steven L. Raymo. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.