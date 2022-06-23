Children Six Months And Up Now Eligible For Covid-19 Vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for children down to 6 months of age to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC's recommendation was made after analyzing substantial data from clinical trials involving thousands of children, confirming the vaccine's safety and effectiveness for children in this age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children down to 6 months of age on June 17.

• Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine: Now authorized to be given to children ages 6 months-4 years in three doses, with a 3-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second dose.

• Moderna vaccine: Now authorized to be given to children 6 months-5 years in two doses with 28 days between the two doses.

Previously, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for use in individuals ages 5 and older, and the Moderna vaccine was authorized for those 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine for those ages 6-17 is scheduled for discussion among members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on June 23.

There have been over 2 million confirmed cases of covid among children 6 months through 4 years of age, according to CDC data. Of those cases, more than 200 children have died after contracting the virus. Covid-19 is the fifth most common cause of death in children under age 5.

Missourians are encouraged to stay up-to-date on covid-19 vaccines to ensure maximum protection. Sufficient supplies of vaccines are available throughout the state.

Missouri providers who pre-ordered vaccines for children down to 6 months of age are listed at MOStopsCovid.com, and vaccines.gov will soon list locations on an interactive map where vaccines are available. Those who ordered Pfizer-BioNTech are experiencing manufacturer delivery delays. Contact the provider before arriving. You can also text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.