Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday evening, June 24. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style dinner at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-850-6363 for more information.

Lunch on the Square

Bunker Hill Quilting Club will be serving "Lunch on the Square" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, June 27, in Pineville. The menu will be pulled-pork sandwiches or hot dogs, Cole slaw, baked beans, chips, and homemade desserts, with ice tea.

Pineville American Legion Meeting

The Pineville-Jane American Legion Post 392 monthly meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the post located on Highway W next to Cornerstone Bank in Pineville. Dinner will be served first by the Auxiliary followed at 7 p.m. by the meeting. Veterans and their spouses who are interested in joining our post are welcome.

Twin Springs Church -- July 4th Celebration

Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene's annual 4th of July celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Twin Springs Church, located at 11854 Route E in Pineville. The church will celebrate the Savior and the nation. The event will feature a free barbecue with all the fixings, live worship music, fireworks, bounce houses, and games for all ages. Call Pastor Shana at 479-721-6706 for any additional information.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or at www.perfectharmonybv.com and on Facebook.