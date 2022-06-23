This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 5

Otto Erson, 40, Tulsa, Okla. DWI -- alcohol -- persistent

Lori Ann Moura, 33, no address given, knowingly burning or exploding

Steven Craig Peck, 45, Noel, domestic assault

Shawn Doug Westfall, 37, Bella Vista, Ark., parole violation

June 6

Daryl Anthony Briggs, 55, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Michael Wayne Giles, 38, Fayetteville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

June 7

Nichole Renee Letts, 34, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct

Joshua John O'Brien, 43, Jane, expired plates

Amanda Marie Olson, 35, Jane, out-of-state fugitive

Elahugh Quanah Reed, 27, Anderson, burglary

Cassie J. Taylor, 29, Springdale, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Director of Revenue

June 8

Blake E. McEvers, 34, Neosho, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Jesse H. Metcalf, 24, Clinton, Mo., property damage

Lori Ann Moura, 33, Noel, reckless burning or exploding

Mairo M. Quintero, 18, Lowell, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit, assault and armed criminal action

June 9

Randy Leon Potarf, 39, Anderson, peace disturbance

Erin Watkins, 29, Anderson, failed to properly affix or display tab on motor vehicle license plate

June 10

Christopher Eugene Foster, 30, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult

Cassandra L. Leonard, 35, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Braden James Chamber McDaniel, 29, Colorado Springs, Colo., property damage

Joshua Albert Reid, 40, Anderson, theft/stealing

June 11

Preston Allen Derossett, 37, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jarrid Giese, 34, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building

Tamuel Inok, 23, Noel, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15

Ralee Kingfisher, 36, no address given, assault

Jordan Vender, 35, Neodesha, Kan., assault