This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 5
Otto Erson, 40, Tulsa, Okla. DWI -- alcohol -- persistent
Lori Ann Moura, 33, no address given, knowingly burning or exploding
Steven Craig Peck, 45, Noel, domestic assault
Shawn Doug Westfall, 37, Bella Vista, Ark., parole violation
June 6
Daryl Anthony Briggs, 55, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Michael Wayne Giles, 38, Fayetteville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
June 7
Nichole Renee Letts, 34, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct
Joshua John O'Brien, 43, Jane, expired plates
Amanda Marie Olson, 35, Jane, out-of-state fugitive
Elahugh Quanah Reed, 27, Anderson, burglary
Cassie J. Taylor, 29, Springdale, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Director of Revenue
June 8
Blake E. McEvers, 34, Neosho, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Jesse H. Metcalf, 24, Clinton, Mo., property damage
Lori Ann Moura, 33, Noel, reckless burning or exploding
Mairo M. Quintero, 18, Lowell, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit, assault and armed criminal action
June 9
Randy Leon Potarf, 39, Anderson, peace disturbance
Erin Watkins, 29, Anderson, failed to properly affix or display tab on motor vehicle license plate
June 10
Christopher Eugene Foster, 30, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult
Cassandra L. Leonard, 35, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Braden James Chamber McDaniel, 29, Colorado Springs, Colo., property damage
Joshua Albert Reid, 40, Anderson, theft/stealing
June 11
Preston Allen Derossett, 37, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Jarrid Giese, 34, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building
Tamuel Inok, 23, Noel, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15
Ralee Kingfisher, 36, no address given, assault
Jordan Vender, 35, Neodesha, Kan., assault