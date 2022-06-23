Anderson Discusses Park Littering, Pay, And Trash Service Issues





ANDERSON -- At Anderson's city meeting held on June 22, the mayor and aldermen discussed the police report, fire report, utility report, and various pieces of new business.

During the police report, Chief David Abbott noted the station is still waiting on parts for its Tahoe. Abbott also noted Car 3 needs improvements, with two cost estimates being a little over $6,000 and one estimate being $3,000. Abbott said the $3,000 estimate did not count the windows being replaced, which are not needed on the vehicle. Abbott said a new officer started in May and is doing well. Abbott said officer William Davenport resigned and is going back to dispatch. Brutus, the station's new K-9 has passed all training other than his tracking certification, which he is close to accomplishing. Abbott said Brutus is particularly efficient in locating narcotics.

During the fire report, Chief Abbott noted work is being done to the semi-tanker, which needs a new motor for its existing pump. Abbott said to keep firemen cool in the summer months, they're taking plenty of breaks and continually drinking water to stay cool.

For the utility report, it was noted that some roads and sidewalks had recently been patched. Two people were hired in the public works department and are doing well according to Ben Shoemaker, public works director. He said the department is preparing for the city's Independence Day celebration and will be working to prepare for the event next week. In the department, two street department employees want to equalize their titles and pay. The board voted to offer both employees $20 per hour, noting they may get less in October when the city typically offers raises.

Mayor Wilson noted Anderson Beach has been collecting too much trash on the grounds due to littering. The board voted to remind citizens of fines and offer a dumpster at the location. Shoemaker said the department spends two hours per day collecting litter.

Under new business, Jason Fitzgerald Cards Trash Service owner Dan Christensen addressed the council on issues with trash pickup. Christensen said trash has been an issue due to staff shortages and issues with trash trucks. Christensen wants to offer residents new trash receptacles for an increased fee, noting increasing fees are imminent due to the price of diesel in the trash trucks. Mayor Wilson said the company has 30 days to show improvement before discussing any increases or new programs. The company services Anderson, Goodman, Pineville and Lanagan.

John Newby, with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, addressed the board, sharing initiatives such as community revitalization and a communitywide event board. The board voted to work with the chamber for a fee of $2,500. The chamber will work to help Anderson revitalize its Main Street area.

Two thousand dollars is being paid on the city's line of credit.

In other business, the council approved the payment of bills in the amount of $98,138.54.

