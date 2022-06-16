Resource Navigators Connect Parents To Help

Parents and caregivers in Missouri now have a new resource to help connect to family support. ParentLink's navigators help families overcome barriers affecting maternal and child health and are now available statewide through funding from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"Parents and caregivers face many different struggles while raising children," said maternal and child health navigator Stacey Harlow of ParentLink, a program of the University of Missouri's College of Education and Human Development. "Barriers that I see the most include transportation, housing, health insurance and limited income."

Harlow is a credentialed community health worker, along with colleagues Yvette Chambers and Nan Macklin, who also provide statewide navigator assistance.

Now available statewide, ParentLink's navigators have assisted families in central and southeastern Missouri since 2018. Services range from checking Medicaid eligibility to assisting parents with SNAP applications and helping kinship caregivers find legal assistance.

"I want families to know that, as navigators, we are here to find resources, help solve problems or connect them with someone who can," said Macklin. "The biggest struggle parents and caregivers face is knowing who to connect with to help them in their time of need."

Missouri families can connect with maternal and child health navigators at no cost by contacting the statewide ParentLink WarmLine at 800-552-8522, texting 585-326-4591, emailing [email protected] or messaging @ParentLink on Facebook.

ParentLink services are open to all Missouri families from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends, with translation services available. Find more information at parentlink.missouri.edu.

