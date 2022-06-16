RELIGION: Is the world asking the church to compromise God’s Word?

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we wished Wyatt Whitehead a happy birthday. Steve and Janice Mason and Mitchell and Abby Lett were celebrating wedding anniversaries. Doug Cory greeted us and special prayers for healing were requested for Molly, Mike, Max, Norma and some unspoken. We were greeted by Doug Cory, who shared a praise, as did Janice. A note of thanks was read from Zoe Parish and a card in memory of Dorthea Abercrombie.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Repentance," a study of 1 Kings 8:46-60, which reminds us that "God's discipline should lead to our repentance and believers can count on God hearing their prayers of repentance."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "Traffic Signs and Pardons," and read Psalm 25:11. Although we may disregard God's direction, He still offers us grace and gives us a second chance.

Tyrel Lett and Rick served as offering attendants, and Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise.

Sunday's message, "The Believer's Survival Pack," was the first in a series with scripture from Matthew 10:16-33. Pastor Mark Hall began by asking us if we ever miss actually seeing something that we see all the time.

"It's like seeing lost people that we need to talk to about Christ. They see the world is in trouble and God's getting ready to do something. If the lost can see it, how can we as Christians miss it." As Brother Mark read Matthew 10:16-33, he told us that those eighteen verses sum up, "Do not compromise the word of God to satisfy culture. This is what the world is asking the church to do today -- to compromise God's word. Others want us to just go along with the world. How much compromise is enough? The world wants us to compromise to fit in its culture. If your faith is worth anything, it is worth everything. You can't compromise your faith. Little by little, we have compromised more and more."

Brother Mark referred to James 4:4, "Adulterers and adulteresses! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Whoever therefore wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God." Brother Mark told us, "We've been selling our souls for culture. Churches have been compromising the world to get a crowd. You can't do that. There is an epidemic now. Anytime current events are talked about, people can talk for hours about information from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc., but for a Christian, the number one source of information about God and His word is the Bible.

"Where are you getting your info? How do you survive without the word of God as your source of information? It is time to take a stand and there are two things to help you make that stand. It is constant prayer and knowing your Bible. It's not about having an attitude and an opinion. Those who stand the best, kneel the most and know what to say because of what the Bible says. The Church has lost its appeal because attitude and opinion make more noise than prayer and knowing your Bible. Opinion and attitude equal arrogance. People might be on the same side of an issue, but the only way to get our message across is to back it up with the word of God."

Brother Mark told us that there are two more things to look at if we survive this world. "First you need to understand that discipleship means God's interests take priority over our interests. Jesus wants us to have life abundantly, but we still want to steal from God and put that time, talent and treasure for ourselves over Him. If we give God what is His, He will bless us many times over. Second, you need to know for certain that Jesus requires loyalty to Himself greater than loyalty to anyone or anything else, and that means even after Sunday."

As Brother Mark read what Jesus tells us in Matthew 10:27-39, he told us that "we need to have a healthy fear of God because He determines our eternity, not just our tomorrow."

And as he read Matthew 10:28-31, he reminded us that sometimes our wants are not in God's will for us. "God loves us so much. He knows what we need." And as he referred to the words of Jesus in Matthew 10:32-33, Brother Mark told us that "there will be a time in this world that we will have to make that public confession about Christ. We can confess or deny Him. If you deny Him, He will deny you. Jesus demands loyalty to Him and He deserves it because He paid the price for us eternally. The only way the lost will ever be saved is if we confess Jesus to them. Sometimes all the Christianity they see is what they see in us. Our loyalty to Jesus should exceed our loyalty to anything."

Our hymn of invitation was "Softly and Tenderly." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

